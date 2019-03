The biggest indictments, guilty pleas and dramas in the Russia investigation

House Democrats arrange for Cohen to testify at a public hearing about his decade working as Trump’s lawyer and fixer. Along with withering criticism of Trump, Cohen brings a copy of a $35,000 check, signed by the president, that Cohen said was partial repayment for an illegal hush-money scheme that kept Trump’s alleged affairs buried before the election. Cohen also suggests that Trump might be involved in insurance or bank fraud, and he said federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating his last conversation with the president or his representatives.