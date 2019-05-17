Trump and Biden, potential 2020 rivals, both head to Pennsylvania, a key battleground

Philadelphia, where Biden is basing his campaign headquarters and is holding his kickoff rally, is particularly important to Democrats if they are to make up for the failings of Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Although Clinton won the city and surrounding suburban counties, the margins were not as big as she needed to overcome the massive increase in rural turnout that carried Trump to victory. African American turnout in Philadelphia fell. Biden hopes his ties with the black community will allow him to change that in 2020.