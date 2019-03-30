Beto O'Rourke formally launches 2020 campaign, but where does the hoopla go from here?

Saturday’s rallies were the culmination of a multipart campaign rollout that began with a video announcing his candidacy in mid-April. That was followed by an 11-day road trip that took him to Iowa and other early-voting states, where he was swamped with attention by voters and the news media. An analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight found that O’Rourke received far more post-announcement attention from major cable television outlets than any of his rivals except for Sanders.