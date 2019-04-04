Trump-Xi summit could be announced today as China trade talks said to be in final stages

The two sides are still haggling over how to enforce the deal, which Lighthizer has said is the fundamental issue in the talks. In congressional testimony in February, Trump’s top trade negotiator said the U.S. wants the right to take unilateral, “proportional” action against China if it fails to abide by the rules. A person familiar with the text said China so far agreed only to consider avoiding retaliation if the U.S. took action against Beijing, but stopped short of a formal pledge to refrain from counter-punching.