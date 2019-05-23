Congress reaches deal on disaster aid, leaving out Trump’s border money

Congress is rushing to wrap up a long-overdue $19-billion disaster aid package — including money for fire-ravaged areas of California — after Democrats insisted on jettisoning President Trump's $4.5-billion request to handle an influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The disaster package — which has more than doubled in size since the House first addressed it last year — would deliver aid for last fall's hurricanes in the South and for Midwestern states deluged with springtime floods, and fire-ravaged rural California.
The Senate is set to vote of the measure Thursday afternoon.
Such measures are invariably bipartisan, but this round has bogged down. After weeks of fighting, Democrats bested Trump and won further aid to Puerto Rico, slammed by back to back hurricanes in 2017, but talks this week over Trump's border request broke down.