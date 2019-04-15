Supreme Court debates whether FUCT clothing line can trademark its name

Los Angeles artist and entrepreneur Erik Brunetti sells his T-shirts and streetwear online, and he wants the protection of a registered trademark. But his brand is a four-letter word: FUCT.
The Supreme Court heard a lively argument Monday on whether the 1st Amendment’s protection for the freedom of speech extends to words and symbols that the government’s trademark office views as “scandalous.”
The lawyers and justices managed to debate the issue for an hour without uttering the disputed word, which Deputy Solicitor Gen. Malcolm Stewart referred to as the “past participle” version of a well-known profanity.
The 1946 federal trademark law says the government should reject registering words or symbols that are “immoral” or “scandalous.”
That is “not a restriction on speech,” Stewart told the court. Brunetti is free to say what he wants or sell clothes bearing his “FUCT” brand, he added, describing a registered trademark as a “government benefit.”
But Justice Elena Kagan said she was skeptical of upholding the old law because it was outdated and overly broad. “Congress could pass a law that focused on vulgarity and profanity,” she said.
On the other hand, Justice Stephen G. Breyer questioned why the court should open the door to authorizing the use of racial slurs and vulgar words as official trademarks.
“Why can’t the government say we don’t want to be associated with this?” he asked. “That doesn’t forbid anyone from using the word.”
Two years ago, the court ruled for an Asian band that called itself the Slants and struck down the part of the trademark law that prohibited the use of “disparaging” words.
“Speech may not be banned on the ground that it expresses ideas that offend,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said then in the case of Matal vs. Tam.
Brunetti’s application for a trademark was rejected based on a similar provision in the law. But based on the ruling in the Slants case, a federal appeals court ruled for Brunetti last year and struck down the ban on “scandalous” words based on the 1st Amendment.
The Justice Department appealed, and the justices sounded closely split during the argument in Iancu vs. Brunetti.
John R. Sommer, an Irvine attorney who represented Brunetti, said the “scandalous” provision should be struck down because it “covers a fair amount of core speech.” He also noted the Trademark Office has been notoriously inconsistent in recent years. It has registered a series of trademarks that involve variations of comedian George Carlin’s famous “seven dirty words,” while rejecting similar variations.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. asked if the “correct spelling” of the disputed word in Brunetti’s case could be registered as a trademark.
Yes, the attorney said.
That may go too far, Roberts said. When parents take their children to a shopping mall, he said, they do not want to see words or phrases that should not be used. And it would not help, he added, if the children could respond that the government has approved the use of the word.