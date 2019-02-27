Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, expected to accuse president in House hearing

Michael Cohen, once among President Trump’s most ardent defenders, is expected to detail inappropriate and possibly illegal conduct by his former boss in a widely-anticipated congressional hearing Wednesday.
The House Oversight Committee hearing could provide fresh evidence for other House investigations targeting the president, who has denounced his former New York lawyer and fixer as a liar and “a rat.”
Although Cohen spoke briefly in court last year, the hearing marks his first opportunity to share his account with the public — and it could be explosive. He worked closely with Trump for more than a decade.
“I’m going to let the American people decide exactly who’s telling the truth,” Cohen told reporters Tuesday in a Senate office building.
Cohen has pleaded guilty to seven criminal charges, and he is scheduled to report to prison on May 6 to serve a three-year sentence. His crimes place him at the center of two schemes involving the president.
First, Cohen arranged $280,000 in hush-money payments in 2016 to two women, Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, who said they had affairs with Trump years ago. The payments violated campaign finance laws because they were intended to influence the election, and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have said Trump directed the scheme.
Second, Cohen lied to Congress about his efforts to develop a Trump Tower Moscow. Conversations about the proposed luxury skyscraper, which was never built, continued until after Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination, months longer than Cohen previously had admitted.
The hearing will likely last all day as lawmakers ask Cohen about a litany of issues involving the president’s campaign, business and personal finances.
However, most of the questions about the Russia investigation will remain behind closed doors. Cohen testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday and will do the same on Thursday to the House Intelligence Committee.
Republicans likely will use Cohen’s original lie to Congress as part of a full-fledged attack on his credibility.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, tweeted that Democrats are planning to “roll out the red carpet for Michael Cohen.”
“Here’s the problem: Michael Cohen is going to prison in two months for several crimes, including LYING TO CONGRESS,” he added.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said he had fewer concerns given that Cohen had already pleaded guilty as part of the Russia investigation conducted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
“I have far less questions about his credibility given the fact that the Mueller investigation is ongoing and that obviously if he lies to Congress he'll face substantially more time in jail now,” Hoyer said. “So, I think that it makes it much more likely that he's going to be careful to tell the truth.”
“We’re going to try to get at the facts and allow Mr. Cohen to tell his story,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), a member of the panel.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is not on the committee, suggested that Republicans on the panel would expose extramarital affairs by Cohen.
“I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison,” he tweeted, referring to Cohen’s wife. “She’s about to learn a lot.”
Lanny Davis, a lawyer and spokesman for Cohen, said he would “not respond to Mr. Gaetz’s despicable lies and personal smears, except to say we trust that his colleagues in the House, both Republicans and Democrats, will repudiate his words and his conduct.”
Times staff writers Jennifer Haberkorn and Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.