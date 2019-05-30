Plans to impose a moratorium on new California charter schools stall in Sacramento

Even so, a trio of Assembly bills remain poised to curb the growth and influence of charter schools. Two of those proposed laws — one to limit the establishment of charter schools outside their home school district, another to strengthen the hand of local school boards in rejecting charter applications — both passed the lower house earlier this month and are pending in the Senate. As such, neither charter advocates nor critics were prepared Wednesday to stand down in a battle that will continue through the end of the legislative session in mid-September.