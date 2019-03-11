New evidence of the odd political symbiosis between Trump and Newsom

On Saturday — soon after a CNN story on Newsom’s visit hit the airwaves, Trump took to Twitter. “I hope the grandstanding Governor of California is able to spend his very highly taxed citizens money on asylum holds more efficiently than money has been spent on the so-called Fast Train,” the president wrote, getting that extra jab in on the state’s high-speed rail project. (And you can bet that topic is one we’re going keep hearing about throughout the year.)