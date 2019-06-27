California leaders strike deal to give cities and counties hundreds of millions to fight homelessness

Thursday’s deal instead boosts judicial and financial penalties for cities that don’t follow the housing supply law, which requires local governments to plan every eight years for enough new housing to meet projected population growth. If a judge rules that a local government has not followed the law, the city would then have an additional year to come into compliance. After that, however, the city would face an escalating series of penalties, including fines of $100,000 or more a month and the withholding of state dollars until it passes a sufficient plan.