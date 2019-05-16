Advertisement

California lawmaker Joaquin Arambula cleared of misdemeanor child cruelty

By Associated Press
May 16, 2019 | 3:55 PM
| FRESNO
Joaquin Arambula speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

A jury has cleared California Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula of misdemeanor child cruelty.

Arambula (D-Fresno) was found not guilty Thursday.

Authorities had accused him of striking his 7-year-old daughter on the face, leaving a bruise from his wedding ring.

Arambula has said he spanked his daughter for discipline in December but did not hit her face. His attorneys said his daughter was an unreliable witness looking for attention.

He is the father of three daughters and a former emergency room doctor.

The Democratic lawmaker has been on leave from the state Assembly during the case.

A spokeswoman in his office and one for Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) did not immediately comment.

