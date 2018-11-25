The election is hardly over and yet California's next campaign season is less than a year away

The calendar may shrink on the front end of California’s election cycle in 2020, but it will be stretched out when it comes to how long it takes to actually win office. There will be 245 days between the legislative and congressional primary and November’s election day. When the Legislature acted in 2004 to reestablish the June primary, supporters of the effort to abolish March primaries said all the earlier elections had done was ensure that more political cash needed to be raised and spent by state and local candidates. The Times Editorial Board that year called the early primary “absurd” for those offices.