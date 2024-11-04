Voting last minute in the election? Here’s what to know

Sign up for Essential California
California voters are hitting the polls for the 2024 presidential election, but there are a number of consequential races on the statewide and local levels as well. Here’s what to know:
Based on polling, there are some likely outcomes for election day 2024 in California:
But there are still many nail-biters with huge implications:
Are you headed to your local voting center or filling out your mail-in ballot? Our voter guides have got you covered.
Ten statewide ballot propositions qualified for the November ballot, asking voters to decide on a field of questions including minimum wage hikes and ending forced prison labor. Here’s what to know:
In addition to a precarious presidential election and high-stakes U.S House races, California voters in November will also weigh in on a slew of statewide ballot measures that could significantly shape policy.
Proposition 33 would give local jurisdictions in California vastly more power to regulate rents.
“Proponents argue the measure is necessary to tackle the state’s affordable housing crisis and provide immediate relief to struggling tenants,” reports staff writer Andrew Khouri. “Opponents argue the measure will backfire by stifling needed housing construction.”
Proposition 33 would allow local governments to dramatically expand rent control. It is drawing support from tenant groups and opposition from the real estate industry.
Next month, voters will decide whether to allow cities the option to greatly expand rent control when they vote on Proposition 33.
Voters will decide in a hotly contested race between incumbent L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman.
Voters have a choice between Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman, two experienced attorneys with vastly different visions for criminal justice in L.A. County.
A new poll shows Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón has cut slightly into challenger Nathan Hochman’s lead, but the incumbent still faces a steep deficit in the closely-watched race.
Twelve candidates are running to join the board of trustees of the L.A. Community College District, the largest such system in the state and one of the biggest in the nation.
The 12 candidates in the L.A. Community College District Board of Trustees election include activists, former and current faculty and staff members, and incumbent trustees.
Los Angeles voters will decide on six charter amendments, including changes in the controversial city redistricting process as well as revamping the city’s Ethics Commission.
“The Los Angeles City Charter spells out the powers and duties of city departments, offices and elected officials, among other things,” writes reporter Dakota Smith. “Voters have approved 29 changes to the charter since 2000, the last time a new charter went into effect.”
The drawing of new boundaries for the City Council’s 15 districts has resulted in power plays, self-dealing and even some score-settling at City Hall.
After a string of City Hall corruption scandals, a ballot measure would strengthen the Ethics Commission by boosting its budget, increasing penalties for wrongdoing and giving it the power to hire its own lawyer.
There are three other law enforcement agencies in addition to the LAPD that patrol Los Angeles parks, the port and the airport. But their officers have a different retirement plan than the city’s other public safety employees.
The measure would make an array of changes to the Los Angeles City Charter intended to strengthen the city’s powers, including clarifying the responsibilities of elected officials and commissioners.
From parks to concessions, the ballot measure Amendment II would allow for changes in how the city operates.
Charter Amendment LL, like Charter Amendment DD for the L.A. City Council, would create a redistricting process for the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Here’s a comprehensive list of our in-depth voter guides, including U.S. congressional seats, California state Assembly, California Senate races and L.A. city elections:
Where can you find your nearest voting center? And how do you make sure your vote gets counted? We’ve got you covered:
