California

Voting last minute in the election? Here’s what to know

A hand drops a ballot into a ballot drop box.
(David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Times Staff
California voters are hitting the polls for the 2024 presidential election, but there are a number of consequential races on the statewide and local levels as well. Here’s what to know:

High stakes in blue California

Based on polling, there are some likely outcomes for election day 2024 in California:

But there are still many nail-biters with huge implications:

Are you headed to your local voting center or filling out your mail-in ballot? Our voter guides have got you covered.

California statewide propositions

Ten statewide ballot propositions qualified for the November ballot, asking voters to decide on a field of questions including minimum wage hikes and ending forced prison labor. Here’s what to know:

10 Ballot Propostion logos in red/white/blue in a grid

Politics

2024 California propositions voter guide: minimum wage, crime, marriage, healthcare, rent and more

In addition to a precarious presidential election and high-stakes U.S House races, California voters in November will also weigh in on a slew of statewide ballot measures that could significantly shape policy.

Sept. 27, 2024

Proposition 33

Proposition 33 would give local jurisdictions in California vastly more power to regulate rents.

“Proponents argue the measure is necessary to tackle the state’s affordable housing crisis and provide immediate relief to struggling tenants,” reports staff writer Andrew Khouri. “Opponents argue the measure will backfire by stifling needed housing construction.”

red and blue house with document lines and a pen

California

Your guide to Proposition 33: Effort to expand rent control

Proposition 33 would allow local governments to dramatically expand rent control. It is drawing support from tenant groups and opposition from the real estate industry.

Sept. 26, 2024

FILE - In this 2018 file photo, supporters of a rent control initiative m

California

Cities face limits on how they can expand rent control. Voters could change that with Prop. 33

Next month, voters will decide whether to allow cities the option to greatly expand rent control when they vote on Proposition 33.

Oct. 17, 2024

L.A. County district attorney

Voters will decide in a hotly contested race between incumbent L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman.

LEFT: George Gascon is photographed at the Los Angeles Times in El Segundo on September 8, 2023. RIGHT: Santa Monica, CA - May 19: Nathan Hochman on May 19, 2022 in Santa Monica, CA.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to the L.A. County district attorney’s race: Gascón vs. Hochman

Voters have a choice between Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman, two experienced attorneys with vastly different visions for criminal justice in L.A. County.

Oct. 3, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - October 08: Nathan Hochman speaks at the KNX News 97.1 FM and The Los Angeles Times District Attorney debate between incumbent George Gascon and challenger Nathan Hochman on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Gascón still trails Hochman by wide margin in L.A. D.A. race, poll shows

A new poll shows Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón has cut slightly into challenger Nathan Hochman’s lead, but the incumbent still faces a steep deficit in the closely-watched race.

Nov. 3, 2024

L.A. Community College District board of trustees election

Twelve candidates are running to join the board of trustees of the L.A. Community College District, the largest such system in the state and one of the biggest in the nation.

2024 L.A. Community College District Board of Trustees candidates

California

Your guide to the L.A. Community College District board of trustees election

The 12 candidates in the L.A. Community College District Board of Trustees election include activists, former and current faculty and staff members, and incumbent trustees.

Oct. 3, 2024

L.A. City Charter amendments

Los Angeles voters will decide on six charter amendments, including changes in the controversial city redistricting process as well as revamping the city’s Ethics Commission.

“The Los Angeles City Charter spells out the powers and duties of city departments, offices and elected officials, among other things,” writes reporter Dakota Smith. “Voters have approved 29 changes to the charter since 2000, the last time a new charter went into effect.”

Illustration of 4 disconnected puzzle pieces with a voting tally in the center

California

Your guide to Charter Amendment DD: Taking redistricting away from L.A. politicians

The drawing of new boundaries for the City Council’s 15 districts has resulted in power plays, self-dealing and even some score-settling at City Hall.

Oct. 3, 2024

illustration of a raised hand holding a scale of justice

California

Your guide to Charter Amendment ER: Revamping L.A.’s Ethics Commission

After a string of City Hall corruption scandals, a ballot measure would strengthen the Ethics Commission by boosting its budget, increasing penalties for wrongdoing and giving it the power to hire its own lawyer.

Oct. 3, 2024

illustration of a supportive hand holding up a police badge

California

Your guide to Charter Amendment FF: Should L.A.’s lesser-known police get better pensions?

There are three other law enforcement agencies in addition to the LAPD that patrol Los Angeles parks, the port and the airport. But their officers have a different retirement plan than the city’s other public safety employees.

Oct. 3, 2024

illustration of a paper bag with a government building icon on the front

California

Your guide to Charter Amendment HH: Clarifying L.A. city business

The measure would make an array of changes to the Los Angeles City Charter intended to strengthen the city’s powers, including clarifying the responsibilities of elected officials and commissioners.

Oct. 3, 2024

Illustration of a paper bag with icon of L.A. city hall and a gear wheel

California

Your guide to Charter Amendment II: Updating Los Angeles city administrative procedures

From parks to concessions, the ballot measure Amendment II would allow for changes in how the city operates.

Oct. 3, 2024

Illustration of three hands overlapping an apple split into thirds

California

Your guide to Charter Amendment LL: Taking LAUSD redistricting away from L.A. politicians

Charter Amendment LL, like Charter Amendment DD for the L.A. City Council, would create a redistricting process for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Oct. 3, 2024

Other races

Here’s a comprehensive list of our in-depth voter guides, including U.S. congressional seats, California state Assembly, California Senate races and L.A. city elections:

How and where to vote

Where can you find your nearest voting center? And how do you make sure your vote gets counted? We’ve got you covered:

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

More election news

