There’s some mystery to how presidential hopefuls get on California’s primary ballot

In 1972, California voters abolished that system and instead gave power to the secretary of state — as chief elections officer — to pick who he or she believed were the “recognized candidates throughout the nation,” while preserving a less-used option of gathering signatures. Letting the secretary choose candidates has sometimes led to confusion, even controversy. In 1992, comedian Pat Paulsen went to court (and lost) because Secretary of State March Fong Eu declined to add him to the state’s GOP presidential ballot.