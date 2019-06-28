Watch live: Democratic debate candidates face off, with Biden and Sanders at center stage

The presidential debate season resumes this evening in Miami with the second round of questions and answers. Same stage, same format, same jam-packed gathering of 10 Democratic contestants.
Most of the top-tier candidates will be squaring off in the second round. Center stage belongs to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who are running first and second in most polls. Flanking them will be South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and California Sen. Kamala Harris, both first-time presidential debaters.
In the farther reaches — left to right, as you face the stage — will be self-help impresario Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell from the East Bay Area suburbs.
Some questions for tonight: How will Joe Biden handle the bull's eye on his back? Will Bernie Sanders be a target, or one of those piling on? Will Kamala Harris show the prosecutorial knack that thrills Democrats when she wields it against Republicans on Capitol Hill?