How the Supreme Court is changing the South

The conservative-led Supreme Court has issued two rulings that could increase Black representation in Congress from Southern states.

When conservative justices secured a 6-3 majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, many Democrats worried how their decisions would change the country.

And with good reason.

The Republican-appointed justices jettisoned the landmark decision that protected abortion access, curtailed the federal government’s ability to regulate the carbon pollution that contributes to global warming and undermined states’ ability to limit their citizens’ ability to carry weapons.

In a surprising twist, however, the high court this month doled out several rulings that pleased voting rights advocates.

These decisions are likely leading to new electoral maps that will increase representation for Black voters in Congress. Some of the most-affected states—Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia—have drawn districts unfavorable to Black voters for decades, advocates have said.

How might these Supreme Court decisions affect future elections? Who might these new districts elect? Will the rulings further bolster Black political power in the South?

Hello friends, I’m Erin B. Logan. I cover national politics for the Los Angeles Times. This week, we are going to discuss the South, redistricting and voting rights.

The decisions

Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the federal government has played a role in protecting voting in the states. Part of that law requires districts that guarantee that voters of color have a fair shot at electing a representative of their choice. Voting rights advocates contend that many states, including Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia, have drawn their maps in ways that dilute the power of Black voters in order to preserve white majority districts.

For example, only one of Alabama’s seven congressional districts is drawn in a way that will give Black voters an edge in elections, despite the fact that 27% of the state’s population is Black. Earlier this month, however, the Supreme Court required Alabama’s GOP lawmakers to draw a new district that is likely to elect a Black representative to Congress.

The high court on Monday lifted a pause on a lawsuit that challenged Louisiana’s maps on similar grounds. This paves the way for new maps to be drawn that could add a second Black majority district in that state. In Georgia, lawsuits that allege maps dilute Black voters are likely bound by this ruling as well.

The maps

Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, told The Times there is time ahead of the 2024 election for these new districts to be drawn and approved. An affiliate of the nonprofit has, alongside other groups, already submitted a map to Alabama’s legislature suggesting where a new district could be drawn. The two districts would include all historically Black districts. Jenkins said the submission makes “minimal changes” that are needed to be made to meet the requirements.

Alabama is still very racially segregated.

Jenkins said many of her allies were nervous in the run-up to the decision, saying that “if you’re not gonna be able to prove any of these factors in Alabama, you can’t prove them anywhere.”

“This is why this case was, you know, such an important case for the court to affirm the ruling because so many of these factors are so stark in Alabama,” she added.

More Democratic seats?

The ruling does not substantially change the calculus for the New Georgia Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2013 by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The group’s policy director, Stephanie Ali, told The Times that turning out voters will still remain its top priority. But Ali said the ruling will likely influence both Black and Asian voters, who will be able to “see people who represent them more — who look like them, who come from their community.”

Ali said that it’s a fair assumption that this ruling will allow Democrats to gain more seats in the House, where Republicans control the chamber with 222 seats versus 212 for the Democrats.

“That’s the history of how people have voted,” Ali said. Voters, however, tend to have “very nuanced views politically and personally.”

GOP-led efforts to restrict voting turn off voters of color, Ali said.

“If we didn’t have parties wholesale trying to step over rights of diverse communities, then they might actually vote for [non-Democratic candidates],” she said.

