The next Democratic debate will have a new face: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will join the next televised Democratic presidential primary debate in two weeks, replacing a California congressman who recently dropped out.

Bullock, a latecomer to the crowded primary race, had been shut out of the previous debate.

The debate will be aired by CNN on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, with 10 candidates featured each night.

Bullock replaces Rep. Eric Swalwell of the Bay Area, who dropped out following the first debate after making a poor showing in the polls. CNN viewers will otherwise see 19 of same the 20 candidates they saw in the first debate, which was hosted in Miami and broadcast by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

“As the only candidate who has won and governed a Trump state, I’m focused on realistic solutions to the problems we’re facing — the first of which is ensuring we are competitive everywhere so we can beat Donald Trump,” Bullock said in a statement.

CNN is expected to air a live drawing on Thursday night that will determine which candidates will appear which night.

Those missing the cut for the forthcoming debates include billionaire activist Tom Steyer — who is the most recent candidate to enter the race — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, a leftist protest candidate whose teenager-run campaign recently crossed the 65,000-donor threshold to qualify for the debate but who failed to make a strong enough showing in the polls.