Trump reportedly tells officials he’d pardon those who break law to build border wall

President Trump has told officials that he would pardon them if they’re convicted of breaking any laws in the rush to complete several hundred miles of border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the 2020 election, according to the Washington Post.

The Post reports that the president has directed aides to aggressively push ahead with construction contracts and seizing private land while glossing over environmental rules. Based on interviews with those involved with the project, Trump has reportedly told concerned officials that he would pardon them if getting the barriers constructed quickly would require breaking laws.

The construction of the border wall has been one of the main promises of Trump’s presidency. Since 2016, chants and signs saying “Build the wall” have evolved into “Finish the wall” at the president’s rallies.

