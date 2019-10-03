Ukraine? Impeachment? No, Elizabeth Warren sticks to the plan at San Diego rally

The burgeoning impeachment proceedings against President Trump have knocked Washington and the political world off-kilter with new revelations by the hour. But as Elizabeth Warren rallied thousands of fans at a seaside San Diego park, there was little sign Trump’s scandals would upend her campaign’s core message.

The words “Ukraine” and “China” — which have blared nonstop on cable news — went unmentioned. Impeachment was barely discussed. Instead, Warren on Thursday night stuck to her signature vow to use structural change to overhaul government and the economy.

That consistency was exactly what Isabelle Kay wanted to hear.

“She doesn’t get distracted,” Kay, a 62-year-old ecologist from La Jolla, said of the news from the nation’s capital. “It’s really good not to get entangled in it.”

It was a sentiment many attendees echoed, cheering Warren for continuing to emphasize her policy plans over the most recent headlines. Her biggest applause lines came as she discussed her anti-corruption platform, one of the first proposals she released in her campaign.

“Let’s attack the corruption head-on,” Warren told the crowd, standing before a giant American flag. “Enough playing defense. I am ready to go on offense.”

Karl Rand, a San Diego attorney, said he appreciated how the Massachusetts senator spoke relatively little about the current White House occupant.

“Even though defeating Trump is our top priority, bashing Trump is an easy thing to do,” said Rand, 58. “It’s going to take more than that for somebody to get the job done.”

Thursday’s event followed the formula of Warren campaign stops since the beginning of her run: a speech that starts with her biographical background — with extra emphasis this time on her brothers’ background in the armed forces in a nod to San Diego’s military ties — and then a brief rundown of her policies, a few audience questions, and then her famous selfie line.

But while the structure remains the same, the scale has become grander — a sign of Warren’s steady ascent in the polls. In last week’s UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll , conducted for the Los Angeles Times, Warren had a significant lead in the Democratic presidential race in the state — the first choice of 29% of likely Democratic primary voters. She has seen similar polling gains in early-voting states such as Iowa and in national surveys.

“Oh, my God, she’s No. 1! It’s so exciting! She came back from behind so far, and her message is being heard,” said Julia Adame. The 67-year-old retiree from San Diego said she was considering other candidates such as California Sen. Kamala Harris, but she said that a candidate demonstrating strong support in polling and fundraising would help her determine her final pick.

Michael Cisneros said he’s been a Warren backer from the beginning of the primary, and was pleasantly surprised to see others jumping on board.

“I feel like people are seeing her like I see her,” he said.

The 49-year-old technical writer from south San Diego had plenty of company as he waited in line for a selfie with the candidate. The queue snaked around the rally site and into dimly-lit parts of the park, but Cisneros said he was prepared to stick out the daunting wait.

“Oh, I’ll be here all night,” he said matter-of-factly. “It’s fine.”