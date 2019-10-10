Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Two business associates of Giuliani reportedly arrested on campaign-finance charges

Rudolph Giuliani, speaking in New Hampshire in 2018, is President Trump’s personal attorney.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
By Alexa DíazStaff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2019
6:53 AM
Two associates of Rudolph W. Giuliani’s, President Trump’s personal lawyer, have reportedly been arrested on campaign finance charges.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have been under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan and are expected to appear in federal court on Thursday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

Parnas and Fruman were both summoned by House Democrats for depositions in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump for their work with Giuliani on matters involving Ukraine.

The men were not expected to voluntarily appear at the scheduled depositions on Thursday and Friday, according to the Miami Herald.

John Dowd, who represents Parnas and Fruman, also said in a recent letter that the men would also not respond to a request from investigators for documents by the requested deadline, calling the request “overly broad and unduly burdensome.” Dowd said his clients would engage in a “rolling production of nonprivileged documents.”

Parnas and Fruman are both businessmen from the former Soviet Union and now live in South Florida, according to the Herald.

Alexa Díaz
Alexa Díaz is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Pomona and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism.
