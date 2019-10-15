Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
12 Democratic presidential candidates (mostly) agree: Trump should be impeached

Democratic debate
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic debate.
(Saul Loeb / AFP-Getty Images)
By Matt PearceStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2019
5:43 PM
With a dozen candidates onstage in what is likely the largest presidential debate ever, the Democrats seeking the White House in 2020 pretty much agreed: Congress should pursue President Trump for impeachment.

“Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man cannot be permitted to break the law over and over again without consequences,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said. “It’s about the next president, and the next president, and the next president.”

Full coverage of the October Democratic debate
Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Fourth Debate In Ohio
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said allegations that Trump had withheld aid from Ukraine in exchange for investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s family were “beyond comprehension.”

Biden himself, one of the last candidates to say Trump should be impeached, said Congress had “no choice but to begin an impeachment proceeding.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a former prosecutor, said of Trump: “I know a confession when I see it,” adding that “he is the most corrupt and unpatriotic president we’ve ever had.”

The one candidate who sounded somewhat uncertain was Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. She said that “if impeachment is driven by these hyper-partisan interests, it will only further divide” the nation. She said she supported the opening of an inquiry in the House, but if Trump is impeached in the House but the Senate fails to remove him from office, Trump will walk away feeling “exonerated.”

Matt Pearce
Matt Pearce is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential election.
