Who are the candidates in the Democratic debate?

Twelve candidates. One stage. Meet the dozen who are vying for precious seconds in the spotlight:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii momentarily considered boycotting the debate to protest what she called “rigging” of the primary contest, but changed her mind and is appearing onstage in Ohio.

California billionaire Tom Steyer spent millions of dollars to qualify for Tuesday’s debate. The question is whether the former hedge fund manager and first-time candidate is prepared for his first face-off with his Democratic rivals.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has repeatedly turned in warmly received debate performances that did nothing to improve his standing in the polls. Can he shake that pattern tonight?

California Sen. Kamala Harris had one of the strongest nights of her campaign during the first Democratic debate, when she laced into front-runner Joe Biden, but she has failed to replicate the moment.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is making his first major public appearance since suffering a heart attack on the campaign trail this month.

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes the debate stage as he faces a barrage of unsubstantiated attacks from President Trump, whose request to Ukraine that it investigate Biden and his son has sparked a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who continues to surge in the polls, just took on Facebook by deliberately posting an ad with a falsehood about the company, its founder and President Trump to challenge the social media giant’s rules allowing the publication of misinformation.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg may have been previewing his debate strategy in a recent interview when he slashed at Warren over her pledge to forgo big-dollar fundraising, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke over his proposal for a mandatory buyback of assault weapons.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and his universal basic income proposal continue to poll better than several of his better-known rivals. If debate viewers have to take a shot every time he brings up his proposed $1,000 “freedom dividend,” they will likely be plastered by halftime.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke‘s revamped campaign focuses heavily on guns in the aftermath of mass shootings in El Paso and the Midland-Odessa area. And cursing. Lots and lots of cursing.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been criticizing the proposals of her most liberal rivals as she campaigns in the Midwestern states that she argues she could return to the Democrats’ column if she is their nominee.

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro recently escorted a group of asylum seekers across a border bridge to Texas from Mexico, where they had been sent under the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.