October Democratic debate guide: 12 candidates crowd an Ohio stage

The top 12 Democratic presidential candidates will crowd onto an Ohio stage at 5 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday for what is thought to be the largest presidential debate in American history.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will look to consolidate her steady gains in the polls while her top competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, is likely to face questions about President Trump’s attacks over his family’s work in Ukraine. Another leading candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, will be making his first debate appearance since his recent heart attack.



The roster is the same group that appeared in the previous debate, with the additions of billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.



Here are the stories you need to understand the fourth Democratic presidential primary debate from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio: