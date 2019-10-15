October Democratic debate guide: 12 candidates crowd an Ohio stage

The top 12 Democratic presidential candidates will crowd onto an Ohio stage at 5 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday for what is thought to be the largest presidential debate in American history.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will look to consolidate her steady gains in the polls while her top competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, is likely to face questions about President Trump’s attacks over his family’s work in Ukraine. Another leading candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, will be making his first debate appearance since his recent heart attack.
The roster is the same group that appeared in the previous debate, with the additions of billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.
Here are the stories you need to understand the fourth Democratic presidential primary debate from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio:
There are 11 stories.
-
1Here’s the dirty little secret of covering a debate: Most of the reporters who travel hundreds of miles to be here will never get into the actual debate room.
-
2The October Democratic primary debate: Twelve candidates. One stage. Meet the presidential hopefuls who will vie for precious seconds in the spotlight.
-
3What time is the Democratic debate, and where can I watch it? A dozen candidates will crowd onstage in Ohio on Tuesday for the largest primary debate ever.
-
4Will the Trump impeachment inquiry dominate the Democratic debate in Ohio? Will Joe Biden face Ukraine questions? Which candidates will go on the attack?
-
5While Elizabeth Warren is surging, Joe Biden is back at center stage in the Democratic debate. Still, he can’t shake doubts about his age and agility.
-
6The age and health of the top Democratic presidential candidates will come under scrutiny in Tuesday’s debate, coming after Bernie Sanders’ heart attack. Like Sanders and Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren is in her 70s, but she flaunts her fitness.
-
7Tom Steyer has a surprising platform for a billionaire candidate who made his money gobbling up companies: denouncing “the corporate takeover of our democracy.”
-
8Bernie Sanders is recovering from a heart procedure but plans to take part in the Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15, his campaign says.
-
9Joe Biden says for the first time that President Trump must be impeached for abusing his power to help his reelection.
-
10The field of Democrats vying to be the party’s nominee in 2020 has narrowed a bit. Here are the 19 candidates competing to face President Trump.
-
11Here are key dates and events on the the 2020 presidential election calendar, including dates of debates, caucuses, primaries and conventions.