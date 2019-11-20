Democrats vow to be less friendly than Trump toward autocrats

Candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination signaled Wednesday that there would be sharp changes in U.S. foreign policy if President Trump is denied a second term, vowing to stand up for human rights and take a less friendly approach to autocratic regimes.

California Sen. Kamala Harris said Trump had “traded a photo-op for nothing” in his summit meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She said she would make no concessions in talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“Donald Trump got punked,” she said.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker vowed to “call China out for its human rights violations” against Hong Kong protesters and the Uighurs in western China.

Booker also pounded Trump for his refusal to hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accountable in the murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Booker suggested the United States should block weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. “Make them the pariah that they are,” he said.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont echoed the point. Klobuchar said Trump had sent a signal to dictators the world over that the murder of Kashoggi was OK. “That’s wrong,” she said.

Sanders called the Saudi regime “a brutal dictatorship” and unreliable U.S. ally that treats women as third-class citizens.