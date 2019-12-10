Obamacare insurers may win a $12-billion claim in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court heard a $12-billion appeal from health insurers Tuesday who said they were promised their losses would be covered if they expanded under Obamacare only to see that promise later revoked by a Republican-led Congress.

This was a “massive bait-and-switch of staggering dimensions,” Washington attorney Paul Clement told the court. And it raises the question of “whether the government has to keep its word.”

The insurers won a mostly friendly hearing from the justices, who sounded somewhat surprised and skeptical of the claim that Congress was free not to pay for its past promises.

At issue was one part of the Affordable Care Act of 2010 that encouraged health insurers to offer coverage at reasonable rates to people who had been previously denied because of their preexisting medical conditions. The law said the government “shall pay” insurers if they lost money by offering this coverage. It also required them to pay the government if they made extra profits from the high-risk group.

But when the coverage began in 2014, the losses for insurers were higher than expected. And a year later, Republican lawmakers said they would not appropriate the money to cover those losses from 2014 to 2016. Many GOP lawmakers characterized the payments under the so-called risk corridors as a government “bailout.”

The insurers, some of whom were driven out of business, later filed claims in federal court that totaled $12 billion.

A U.S. court of claims ruled for the insurers, but a federal appeals court reversed that decision and said Congress had the final word on whether to appropriate money to pay for earlier promises.

“Although we agree with [health insurer] Moda that Section 1342 obligated the government to pay the full amount of

risk corridors payments according to the formula it set forth,” the appeals court said, “we hold that the riders on the relevant appropriations effected a suspension of that obligation for each of the relevant years.”



The justices agreed to hear an appeal from the insurers. During Tuesday’s argument, lawyers clashed over whether the law passed by one Congress could be binding on appropriators of the next Congress.

Defending the government’s refusal to pay, Deputy Solicitor Gen. Edwin Kneedler said “any payment [promised by the 2010 law] was contingent on a future appropriation.” It would be a “dramatic change” if the court were to “impose unprecedented liability on the United States.”

But Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Elena Kagan and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. all said it would be strange to rule Congress could promise private companies it “shall pay” for them to undertake a certain task while reserving the right not to pay once the task was complete.

Clement, a former U.S. solicitor general who represented the insurers, said they agreed to expand their coverage because of the promise written into 2010 law. The expansion “depended on a clear and enforceable promise to pay for their losses,” he said.

The case heard Tuesday, called Maine Community Health Options vs. United States, combined appeals from insurers in different regions of the country. It will be several months before the justices hand down a ruling.