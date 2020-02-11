PG&E lawyer named new regional EPA chief in California

Days after the Environmental Protection Agency’s top official in California was abruptly removed from office, the agency announced Tuesday that it would replace him with John W. Busterud, a lawyer for the Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the state’s largest electric power provider.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler praised Busterud’s “extensive background in energy and environmental issues” in a press release and said he was a “great choice” to lead the agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office, which oversees California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii and other far West territories.

Busterud’s appointment continues a trend within the Trump administration of staffing government environment jobs with people who have ties to the power sector, fossil fuels or agriculture — as well as other industries subject to environmental regulations.

According to his EPA biography, Busterud has spent more than 30 years as an attorney specializing in environmental and energy issues, most recently as PG&E’s senior director and managing counsel for environment and real estate. He served for five years on EPA’s Clean Air Act Advisory Committee as an industry representative.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as Regional Administrator of EPA Region 9,” said Busterud in a press release issued Tuesday morning. “I look forward to working with Administrator Wheeler, the administration, our dedicated professional staff, and our partners and stakeholders to protect human health and the environment in the Pacific Southwest.”

The appointment comes less than a week after the agency suddenly dismissed the regional office’s former administrator Mike Stoker, sparking a public flare-up between the two.

In a letter to his staff, Stoker speculated he was fired because of his congenial working relationship with Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and because he had clashed with agency officials in Washington “over policy and non-policy items.”

Stoker told The Times that he had recently been warned by a senior EPA official that “it wasn’t going unnoticed how many Democrat members in Congress were commending me for the job I was doing.”

However, EPA spokeswoman Corry Schiermeyer disputed Stoker’s account, calling his description of events “all made up.”

“Mike was too interested in travel for the sake of travel and ignored necessary decision making required of a regional administrator,” she said in the statement.

The agency’s move and the accusations that followed left some California lawmakers and EPA regional staffers puzzled by the conflicting accounts.

Stoker’s appointment was controversial and there had been complaints to the agency about his heavy travel and infrequent visits to the region’s main office in San Francisco. Those concerns prompted a review by the agency’s Office of the Inspector General.

But when the watchdog released its report last year showing that Stoker spent only 20% of his time in San Francisco, the EPA defended his trips.