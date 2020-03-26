New weekly jobless claims soar to 3.3 million amid coronavirus outbreak

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits soared to unprecedented levels last week as new government data put into stark relief the magnitude of the economic pain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Labor Department said Thursday that more than 3.3 million people filed for first-time unemployment claims in the week ending last Saturday.

That number was five times greater than in any single weekly period of new filings since record-keeping began in 1967 – and it points to what many expect will be a dramatic increase in the jobless rate, possibly even into double digits later this spring.

The report reflected the widespread shutdown of large sectors of the American economy, with countless restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and other businesses furloughing employees or slashing their work hours.