Coronavirus has sidelined nearly 9,000 Homeland Security employees, internal report shows

Nearly 300 employees of the Homeland Security Department have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 8,500 are under quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, sidelining them as the agency struggles to respond to the pandemic.

Those numbers are according to an internal report at the department dated March 30, which the Los Angeles Times obtained from a House Democratic aide. It showed that 292 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and 8,524 more were under “Self-Quarantine & Self-Monitoring.”

The figures suggest a mounting toll from the virus throughout the federal government’s third-largest department, which is helping to manage the nationwide mobilization against the virus. The department includes such critical agencies as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Transportation Security Administration, Border Patrol, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On Monday, President Trump warned Americans to prepare for a “minimum number” of 100,000 deaths in the United States, which has become the epicenter of the global pandemic.

While the largest federal department, the Pentagon, is providing a daily total of personnel affected by the virus and others, such as the State Department, are also consistently updating the public, the Homeland Security Department has not publicized its numbers.

The Homeland Security headquarters, the White House, and the National Security Council have not responded to repeated requests for the total number of employees and migrants in U.S. custody who have tested positive for COVID-19, are suspected to have contracted the virus, or are under quarantine.

The Homeland Security Department has roughly 240,000 employees, and more than 38,000 migrants in its custody.