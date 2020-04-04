Trump fires intelligence inspector general who helped set impeachment in motion

Not even a pandemic can make President Trump forget a grudge.

With the country focused on a novel coronavirus that has killed more than 7,000 Americans and could kill perhaps scores of thousands more, Trump moved to fire Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general who helped set the president’s impeachment in motion last year.

“It is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general,” Trump wrote in a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate intelligence committees late Friday night. “That is no longer the case with regards to this inspector general.”

Atkinson played a small yet pivotal role in the impeachment saga when he received a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s request that the Ukrainian president investigate Joe Biden, his potential Democratic rival in this year’s election. The inspector general decided the complaint was an “urgent concern” that “appears credible,” a designation that required him to notify Congress. That was the impetus for House Democrats to investigate and impeach Trump, although the Senate’s Republican majority ensured that the president was acquitted and would remain in office.

Trump said he would announce a new inspector general — a position responsible for ferreting our waste, fraud and abuse within the nation’s intelligence agencies — at a later date.

“This will be the end of oversight if Trump gets away with this,” said Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan independent watchdog. “What whistleblower is going to come forward if this is how everything plays out?”

Republicans had no immediate public response to Trump’s decision to fire Atkinson, while Democrats swiftly denounced it.

At nearly 11 p.m. Friday, soon after the news broke, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner of Virgina, issued a statement saying, “In the midst of a national emergency, it is unconscionable that the President is once again attempting to undermine the integrity of the intelligence community by firing yet another intelligence official simply for doing his job.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said, “This retribution against a distinguished public servant for doing his job and informing Congress of an urgent and credible whistleblower complaint is a direct affront to the entire inspector general system. It undermines the transparency and oversight the American people expect of their government and, in its absence, will undoubtedly lead to even greater corruption in the administration.”

The president has shown a penchant for placing loyalists in high-ranking intelligence roles. He appointed Richard Grenell, the outspoken U.S. ambassador to Germany, as the acting director of national intelligence and nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican who fiercely defended Trump during impeachment proceedings, as a permanent replacement.

Atkinson’s removal is the latest in a string of retaliatory firings by Trump related to his impeachment. After Trump was acquitted Feb. 5, he removed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who testified during House hearings. Vindman’s twin brother also was ousted from the council.

In addition, Trump fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, another key impeachment witness.

Vindman told lawmakers that he was disturbed by Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Sondland testified that he believed Trump’s request for Ukraine to announce an investigation of Biden was part of a quid pro quo in exchange for U.S. military aid to the Eastern European country, which has been battling Russian aggression. Both appeared before Congress after receiving subpoenas.

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general who chairs an independent council dedicated to government accountability, praised Atkinson in a statement.

“Inspector General Atkinson is known throughout the inspector general community for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight,” Horowitz said. “That includes his actions in handling the Ukraine whistleblower complaint.”