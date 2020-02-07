White House ousts national security aide who testified in impeachment inquiry

The White House on Friday pushed out Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, a top national security official whose House impeachment testimony bolstered Democrats’ case and infuriated President Trump, his lawyer said Friday.

The decorated Army officer “was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President,” attorney David Pressman said in a statement.

Vindman had spoken in public only once, and only after he was issued a congressional subpoena during the impeachment inquiry last fall. His testimony sparked the ire of the White House, and death threats against him and his family.

Vindman “was asked to leave for telling the truth,” Pressman said, and it has cost him “his job, his career, and his privacy.”

Advertisement

“He did what any member of our military is charged with doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country, even when doing so was fraught with danger and personal peril,” Pressman added. “And for that, the most powerful man in the world - buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit - has decided to exact revenge.”

The decorated Army officer was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, and his two-year assignment at the White House was supposed to last until mid-July.

Pressman did not say if Vindman, who is on active duty, would return to the Pentagon or was retiring from the military. He has served more than 20 years, earning a Ranger Tab, and he served on the Pentagon’s Joint Staff from September 2015 to July 2018.

Trump on Friday made clear his displeasure with Vindman.

Advertisement

“You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not,” Trump said Friday when reporters asked if he wanted Vindman out of the White House. “They’ll make that decision...they’re going to be making that decision.”

Earlier, Trump shared a tweet in which the president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, tells Fox Business Network that Vindman “should be nowhere near any policy-making body for the government.”

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, and subsequent refusal to provide witnesses and evidence to House investigators.

Vindman, who was born in Ukraine, was among a dozen current and former administration officials who defied the White House to testify to the House about details in a whistleblower’s complaint, which first spurred the impeachment inquiry.

As part of his job, Vindman said he listened in on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and was so disturbed that he reported his concerns to his superiors “without hesitation.”

Vindman’s public testimony on Nov. 19 triggered an onslaught of personal attacks from Trump and his Republican allies. During the Senate trial, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted that Vindman “leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the ‘whistleblower.’”

During his testimony, Vindman denied leaking and knowing the identity of the whistleblower, reportedly a CIA officer.

Vindman, a combat veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after he was wounded in Iraq in 2004, asked the Army for security for his family after his testimony sparked death threats.

Advertisement

Defense Secretary Mark Esper later said Vindman would not face retaliation from the Pentagon for his impeachment testimony.