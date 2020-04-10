Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

IRS launches website to speed relief payments to some Americans who didn’t file taxes in 2018 and 2019

Social Security check
Social Security check
(Bradley C Bower / Associated Press)
By Sarah D. WireStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
10:55 AM
WASHINGTON  — 

Many Americans who didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019 can now provide the IRS with direct deposit information in order to more quickly receive their up to $1,200 economic stimulus payout, the IRS announced Friday.

The portal is separate from the soon-to-be-launched “Get My Payment” portal that the IRS is creating for people who filed their taxes but did not get a tax refund through direct deposit. That portal -- which will also allow people to track the status of their payout -- is expected to be ready as soon as next week.

The portal announced Friday is for Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019. Using the portal they can submit basic personal information to the IRS, including full names and Social Security numbers for themselves and any spouse or children in the home, mailing address and bank account information for direct deposit.

Congress approved the up to $1,200 payouts in the $2-trillion economic bailout it passed last month in an effort to help Americans harmed by the coronavirus-related shutdowns pay their bills. But some of the payments have been delayed as the Treasury Department races to create new systems to reach the approximately 101 million tax filers who do not already have direct deposit information on file with the IRS.

Many in Congress have also pushed the Treasury Department to ensure millions of Americans who don’t earn enough to file a yearly tax return also get their payout.

Social Security recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 do not need to use the new portal or take any action. They will receive their payment in the same way that they receive their Social Security payments.

Sarah D. Wire
Sarah D. Wire covers Congress with a focus on the powerful 55-member California delegation. She’s currently chair of the Standing Committee of Correspondents.
