Will there be a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks? Probably not soon

As unemployment numbers rise and the economy continues to slide due to the coronavirus outbreak, millions of Americans are probably wondering: Will there be another stimulus check ?

It’s possible, but it’s not looking likely in the immediate future.

House Democrats announced a $3-trillion plan on Tuesday that would provide another round of $1,200 checks to Americans and expand the number of people eligible to receive the stimulus benefit.

The bill, called the Heroes Act, would also give $900 billion to state and local governments, earmark $200 billion in hazard pay for healthcare workers, provide relief for student loans, mortgages and rent, and extend enhanced unemployment benefits through January.

Advertisement

“It was clear from the very beginning of this pandemic that its tragic consequences and scope and impact on the American people and the global community [meant] that robust response was essential,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on the bill Friday.

If passed, the Heroes Act would go to the Senate. There it would almost certainly face opposition from Republicans, who control that chamber of Congress. Without bipartisan support, passage of additional federal relief could be weeks away.

“I don’t think we have yet felt the urgency of acting immediately,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “That time could develop, but I don’t think it has yet.”

Advertisement

Republicans have different priorities. Among them is protecting healthcare companies and employers from lawsuits by patients, workers and customers who are exposed to COVID-19. They have not yet released a plan, but McConnell said Tuesday that it will include enhanced medical malpractice protections for healthcare providers on COVID-19 cases.

Anyone wanting to weigh in on this and other legislation can contact their representatives. Type in your address here to find out who represents you in the House. In California, the two U.S. senators are Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. You can find contact information for the other 98 senators here.