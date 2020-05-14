Ousted director to testify that Trump administration was unprepared for pandemic

The Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic and could face “unprecedented illness and fatalities” next winter unless it imposes additional protections, a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job is expected to tell Congress on Thursday.

“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Rick Bright says in his planned testimony to a House committee, which posted his prepared remarks on its website. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”

Bright was abruptly removed in April as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a research agency within the Health and Human Services Department that, among other duties, was overseeing research on coronavirus vaccines.

Bright is scheduled to testify Thursday morning before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s health subcommittee after he filed a whistleblower complaint last week alleging he was removed from his post in retaliation after warning repeatedly in January and February about the need for masks and other protective equipment to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.

He said officials also pressured him to back widespread use of anti-malaria drugs touted by President Trump as a treatment for the virus, even after Bright warned about possible health dangers.

A federal watchdog agency said last week there were “reasonable grounds” that the administration was retaliating against Bright and called for him to be reinstated while the complaint is investigated.

President Trump attacked Bright in a tweet Thursday morning, ahead of his testimony. “I don’t know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him, but to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!” he tweeted.

The hearing is likely to focus new attention on the administration’s preparations for the pandemic, which has led to more than 84,000 deaths in the United States. Bright is also likely to face sharp questioning from Republicans on the panel over claims by administration officials that he was reassigned because of personality clashes with superiors.

Bright, who has a doctorate in immunology, will call for additional measures to head off a spike in cases in the fall, including increasing public education about preventative measures, ramping up production of medical supplies and announcing a national testing strategy.

“The undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of the COVID-19 this fall, greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our healthcare system,” Bright’s remarks say. “Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be [the] darkest winter in modern history.”

Bright is seeking reinstatement to his old job. HHS, his employer, says it strongly disputes his allegations and that it reassigned him to a position helping to lead the development of new coronavirus tests at the National Institutes of Health.

Another witness expected to testify Thursday is an executive at a Texas medical equipment company, who said he emailed Bright repeatedly, starting in late January, offering to ramp up production of N95 respirator masks.

Michael Bowen, executive vice president of Prestige Ameritech, says in his prepared testimony that he offered to crank up production lines that were sitting idle, while warning that the world supply of masks was being snapped up by other countries. Bright said in his complaint that officials initially dismissed his warnings about the need for masks and other equipment, only moving when the scale of the pandemic became clear.

