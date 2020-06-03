Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Breaking with Trump, Defense chief Esper opposes using Insurrection Act

Mark Esper
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, shown April 1 at the White House, says the Insurrection Act should only be used in “urgent and dire” situations.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 3, 2020
8:04 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposed use of the Insurrection Act, which would allow President Trump to use active-duty military forces for law enforcement duties in containing street protests.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Esper said active-duty troops in a law enforcement role should be used in the United States “only in the most urgent and dire of situations.

“We are not in one of those situations now,” he said.

Politics
Insurrection Act: Would it allow Trump to send troops to a state over a governor’s protests?
President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John’s Church, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Politics
Insurrection Act: Would it allow Trump to send troops to a state over a governor’s protests?
The law does allow a president to send troops to a state over the state government’s objections, but only under specific circumstances.
Advertisement

Use of the Insurrection Act has been discussed as Trump has talked about using the military to quell violent protests in U.S. cities. Esper has authorized the movement of several active-duty Army units to military bases just outside the nation’s capital, but they have not been called to action.

In his Pentagon remarks, Esper strongly criticized the actions of Minneapolis police, in whose custody George Floyd died after an officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Esper called the act “murder” and “a horrible crime.”

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement