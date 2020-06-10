Trump says he will resume campaign rallies

President Trump, who has been eager to get back on the campaign trail, said Wednesday that he would hold his first rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

He said he also would hold rallies soon in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

His campaign did not immediately say what, if any, social distancing precautions it would take to protect his supporters from the virus. Trump previously said that he would like to see packed arenas.