Who’s speaking at the RNC on Wednesday? Mike Pence leads Night 3

The third night of the Republican National Convention — “Land of Heros” — will feature appearances from veterans, Republican rising stars and a few controversial figures. Vice President Mike Pence will headline the evening with a speech from Baltimore’s Ft. McHenry, the inspiration for the “Star Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key.

Some of the remarks will highlight the youngest generation of GOP lawmakers. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York won praise from the president for her questioning during his impeachment trial and has been active in recruiting Republican women to run for Congress. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL elected to a House seat in 2018, will be the most prominent Texas lawmaker with a speaking slot. Both are 36 years old.

Also speaking is Madison Cawthorn, who won the Republican nomination for the North Carolina congressional seat Mark Meadows vacated to become the president’ chief of staff. In the primary, Cawthorn defeated a candidate backed by the president. Cawthorn, who turned 25 this month, would be the youngest member of Congress if he wins the GOP-leaning seat. He told Fox Business on Wednesday that he plans to talk about the future of the party, and he’ll focus on healthcare and the environment.

As with past nights, some speakers are controversial figures. Jack Brewer, a former NFL player and Black Voices for Trump surrogate, was charged with insider trading by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this month. Burgess Owens, a political commentator and former football player running for Congress in Utah, has been criticized by both a former Utah Republican lawmaker and Rep. Ben McAdams, his Democratic opponent, for appearing on a QAnon YouTube show in May, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Advertisement

Richard Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany who served as the acting director of national intelligence, will also speak. In his brief time as the acting director he was accused of politicizing the role by declassifying documents that fed into President Trump’s “Obamagate” theory.



Trump’s support of the law enforcement will also be on display. Michael McHale, the head of a national coalition of police unions, will appear, as will Sam Vigil, a New Mexico man whose wife was shot and killed on her way to the gym last year. Vigil appeared at a July White House event for Operation Legend, the administration’s initiative to send federal agents to address crime in cities. The move came after the administration faced a backlash for sending federal agents to Portland, Ore.

The third night of the convention will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Pacific). It will stream on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video and air on CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC will air the convention from 7 to 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Here’s the list of speakers the Republican Party has announced so far for Wednesday: