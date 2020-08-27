‘No one has done more.’ At the RNC, Kevin McCarthy lauds Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California’s most powerful Republican, lauded President Trump as a savior for the nation on Thursday, the final night of the GOP’s national convention.

“No one has done more to protect and advance [the United States] than President Trump,” McCarthy said, arguing that Trump created strong trade deals, supported the military and strengthened the border. “As Republicans, we are proud to stand with him and to work for you. Together we built the greatest economy the world has ever seen — and we will do it again.”

McCarthy laced into Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris — his state’s junior senator — as supporting policies that would lead to socialism, poverty and government control.

McCarthy, a prodigious fundraiser who has represented the Central Valley in Congress since 2007, was the chairman of the Republicans’ four-day nominating convention. The post is recognition of McCarthy’s being among Trump’s earliest supporters in the 2016 presidential campaign and among his most vocal and loyal defenders.

His future may be tied to the president’s success in November. Some Republican members of the House are questioning whether McCarthy prioritized Trump’s reelection over the best interests of the GOP caucus. If Trump loses, McCarthy could face a challenge over his leadership role.

Although McCarthy’s support for Trump does not represent California’s political leanings, it does reflect his district, which is centered in Bakersfield and includes large swaths of Kern and Tulare counties and a sliver of northern Los Angeles County.

While Hillary Clinton won California by 30 percentage points in 2016, Trump won McCarthy’s district by 10 points.

McCarthy has overwhelmingly won his congressional races. In the 2018 midterm election, he won 64.3% of the vote, McCarthy’s lowest margin of victory since he first ran for Congress in 2006.

The 55-year-old previously served as a Kern Community College District trustee and a member of the California Assembly before running for Congress.