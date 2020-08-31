Biden to denounce Trump for dodging responsibility, making America unsafe

Joe Biden, in a fresh response to Republicans’ attempt to blame his party for protests in several U.S. cities, Monday afternoon will denounce President Trump for fomenting violence with divisive rhetoric.

“He may believe mouthing the words ‘law and order’ makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is,“ the Democratic presidential nominee will say in a speech in Pittsburgh, according to excerpts released in advance by his campaign. “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

The speech is Biden’s highest-profile effort to date to flip the script on Trump’s claim that unrest in the streets of Kenosha, Wis., and Portland, Ore., offer a vision of “Biden’s America.”

That was a major theme of the Republican convention last week and for days. Biden and his supporters have said that amounts to the president trying to dodge responsibility for events in the country he runs — as he is doing for the range of problems facing the U.S. on his watch.

“We are facing multiple crises — crises that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying,” Biden will say. “COVID. Economic devastation. Unwarranted police violence. Emboldened white nationalists. A reckoning on race. Declining faith in a bright American future. The common thread? An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better.”

Trump and his supporters have tried to deflect responsibility because the violent outbreaks were happening in cities run by Democrats. That line of argument, however, fuels the perception that Trump does not consider himself president of all of America, just of the part that supports him.

The Trump campaign tried to respond in advance of Biden’s speech in a conference call featuring two supporters from law enforcement.

Butler County, Pa., Sheriff Mike Slupe accused Biden of not condemning — or “quietly condemning” — the violent elements of recent protests, even though Biden has repeatedly condemned violent protesters.

“In Joe Biden’s America, this will continue,” Slupe said. “In Trump’s America, this will stop.”

Biden’s sojourn Monday is also an implicit response to Trump’s portrait of him as a stay-at-home candidate huddling in his basement. He has been limiting travel outside of his home in Wilmington, Del., because of public health guidance about how to prevent and protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Pittsburgh is the farthest destination Biden has traveled for a campaign appearance since the pandemic brought a shutdown of traditional in-person campaigning in mid-March. He flew to Houston in June to meet privately with the family of George Floyd, the Black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. He also traveled to Washington, D.C., in July to pay tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis.

But for campaign speeches and appearances, he has not strayed beyond Delaware and the southeastern corner of neighboring Pennsylvania.

His campaign has said, however, that he will resume campaign travel after Labor Day in battleground states including Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania for events that are consistent with the public-health guidelines of the communities he visits.

Some Democrats had hoped Biden would travel to Kenosha in advance of Trump’s scheduled visit Tuesday. But state and local officials are urging Trump to cancel his planned trip to the city, where protests have flared for the last week over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed, and where a teenage gunman who reportedly idolized law enforcement has been charged in two deaths.

Biden’s speech was another reminder of how much the final stages of the 2020 presidential campaign will be buffeted by unpredictable events as well as carefully calibrated campaign strategy.