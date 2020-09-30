Trump debate remark puts white supremacy at focus of campaign

Donald Trump’s volcanic debate performance put the president’s sympathy for white supremacists in the campaign spotlight Wednesday, heightening a sense of menacing chaos in the campaign that threatens to undercut other Republicans up for reelection in a year that was already a challenge for the GOP.

As Joe Biden began a campaign train tour through two key states, his campaign quickly released a post-debate video that spotlighted Trump’s “stand back and stand by” remark to the group Proud Boys.

“There’s no other way to put it: The president of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” Biden said in the video. The Proud Boys, who refer to themselves as “Western chauvinists,” have a history of violence.

Trump expressed no morning-after regrets, tweeting Wednesday morning that the debate was “fun” even though it was “two on one,” claiming that moderator Chris Wallace teamed up with Biden against him.

Advertisement

As Trump’s comment dominated post-debate news coverage, Republicans expressed concern about how fallout from the chaotic debate and the way the campaign is shaping up could affect the party’s candidates up and down the ballot.

“It feels like 2018 all over again,” said GOP pollster Neil Newhouse, referring to the midterm elections that delivered gigantic losses for the party and turned control of the House over to Democrats. That election “was a referendum on Donald Trump, and this year feels exactly the same way. Republicans don’t fare well in that kind of election environment.”

Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley defended Trump’s debate performance and insisted the president had actually condemned white supremacists.

“He said ‘sure’ three times,” Gidley said on CNN, referring to his response to questions about whether he would condemn supremacists. “The president does and he did call them out.”

Advertisement

But outside of Trump’s staff, even many of his staunch supporters struggled to make sense of his comments and spin them in a favorable light.

“I think he misspoke, I think he should correct it,” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican senator. “If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, a Republican, said on CNN that “the Democrats owe a lot to Chris Wallace,” blaming the moderator for having asked the question that elicited Trump’s Proud Boys comment.

Advertisement

“He was asking the president to do something he knows the president doesn’t like to do, which is, say something bad about people who support him.”

The Trump campaign felt compelled to rehash in a video the times over the years that the president has condemned the Ku Klux Klan. “Here Are 7 Examples Of President Trump Condemning The KKK,” the campaign’s “Trump War Room” account tweeted.

But the president himself did not move to clarify or walk back his comment, attacking Wallace, instead, and retweeting comments from conservative backers attacking Biden.

Trump’s aides have been hoping to reshape the final weeks of the campaign in terms Republicans think work to his advantage — as a choice between himself and Biden, whom he portrays as a tool of the Democratic Party’s extreme left wing.

Advertisement

The reaction to Tuesday night’s debate, however, appeared to lock in the current framework of the race — a referendum on Trump, which has clearly favored the Democrats.

On network morning shows, a key source of information for swing voters who tend not to closely follow politics, Republicans had difficulty defending Trump.

On CBS’ “This Morning,” for example, former Republican Party chair Reince Priebus tried to avoid commenting on Trump’s remark about the Proud Boys, claiming he hadn’t heard him say it.

“You’ll have to ask him,” Priebus said when host Gayle King asked if Trump would condemn white supremacists Wednesday.

Advertisement

Even Brian Kilmeade, a Trump-friendly host on “Fox & Friends,” the president’s favorite television show, expressed sharp disappointment.

“Donald Trump ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremacists,” he said. “I don’t know if he didn’t hear it, but he’s gotta clarify that right away. That’s like, are you against evil? Why the president didn’t just knock it out of the park, I’m not sure.”

Trump was also rebuked by the sheriff of Portland, Ore., whom the president claimed during the debate was a supporter.

“I have Florida, I have Texas, I have Ohio,” Trump said. “Excuse me, Portland, the sheriff there just came out today and said, ‘I support President Trump.’ ”

Advertisement

But Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese went on Twitter on Tuesday to deny any such support.

“As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him,” he tweeted.

The aftermath of the debate could pose a threat not only to the president, who has trailed Biden for months, but also to Republicans up for reelection in swing states, such as Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who are already struggling to keep the backing of Trump supporters while distancing themselves enough from the president to woo swing voters.

The debate could also hurt Republican efforts to hold onto swing congressional districts in the nation’s suburbs.

Advertisement

“Many found the entire debate disturbing,” said Sarah Chamberlain, president of the Republican Main Street Partnership PAC, a group that supports the dwindling band of GOP centrists in the House.

“Our polling shows he damaged the brand in suburban areas,” she said.

As the post-debate commentary swirled, Biden embarked on a seven-stop train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania, and underscored a theme he tried to get across in the din of Tuesday’s debate.

“Does your president understand at all what you’re going through?” he said.

Advertisement

“Does he see you where you are and where you want to be? Does he care? Has he tried to walk in your shoes to understand what’s going on in your life?”

Trump plans a rally later in the day in Minnesota.

Analysts were puzzled by what Trump was trying to accomplish in the debate. He needs to win over moderate Republicans and wavering independents to overcome Biden’s lead in polls. But instead he appears to have unnerved them.

Two public snap polls poll of debate viewers showed Biden winning the debate; 60%-28% in a poll by CNN; a closer outcome, 48%-41%, in one by CBS.

Advertisement

Jonathan Tasini, a progressive activist who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, predicted that the broader GOP price of a big Trump loss could be on par with what happened in 1980 when President Carter’s defeat swept a new Republican majority into the Senate, thanks in part to the defeat of longtime Democratic incumbents who had not been seen as vulnerable.

Jon Meacham, a presidential biographer and historian who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, said the debate was an emblem of how Trump has shattered political norms in the U.S. but should not be mistaken for a bipartisan breakdown even though Biden himself joined in the name-calling and insult-hurling.

“It wasn’t that chaos reigned last night; it was that Donald Trump’s chaos reigned,” Meacham said Wednesday on MSNBC. “If it was a dumpster fire, it was one that Donald Trump set.”

Staff writers Chris Megerian, Sarah Wire and David Lauter in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.