Coronavirus spreads through official Washington as Trump undergoes treatment

Underscoring the mounting toll the coronavirus is taking on official Washington, a third Republican senator announced a positive COVID-19 test Saturday morning as the nation watched anxiously for updates on President Trump’s condition following his admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The White House said Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, will provide an update on Trump’s condition at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Conley said late Friday that Trump, who announced he had COVID-19 early Friday,“remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

The president is expected to spend at least several days at the hospital as he undergoes treatment.

The abruptness of Trump’s departure from the White House on Friday and the fact that he was put on an experimental drug regimen have caused concern among outside physicians and specialists, heightened by the White House’s history of opaque and misleading statements about the virus and the president’s health.

“He’s the president, and the country has a right to know. I’d like to see more information,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

“The way they’ve treated him so far, they’ve been pretty aggressive,” Jha said. “In a typical patient, you’d look at that and say, these are all really concerning signs. With him, we have to read it a little different.”

But as a 74-year-old man who is obese, Trump is at elevated risk. The White House has said he is already experiencing some symptoms.

“The fact that there’s any symptoms puts us in a whole new realm of concern,” said Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and a public health expert.

“This sort of crosses a Rubicon,” putting Trump in a higher risk category of people who can develop more serious health issues, he said.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson became the third Republican senator to disclose a positive test when he announced it Saturday morning in a statement.

Johnson just emerged from a two-week quarantine that began Sept. 14 after being exposed to someone else who tested positive. Johnson’s office said he has no symptoms.

His diagnosis could further complicate the Republican effort to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election. Republicans hold a three-seat majority in the Senate, and two Republicans have already said they will not vote to confirm her before that.

Unlike other high-profile Republicans who have tested positive, Johnson did not attend an event in the Rose Garden last Saturday to announce Barrett’s nomination.

The list of top Republicans infected with the virus is fueling a sense of panic in Washington, creating the type of outbreak in and around the president that has already enveloped other parts of the country with less access to top healthcare advice and care.

While the District of Columbia had only a handful of new cases last week, the White House itself has become the city’s biggest vector.

The list of those recently infected includes: Kellyanne Conway, a recently departed counselor to the president who attended the Saturday event; Hope Hicks, another senior advisor who is often with Trump; Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee; Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager; First Lady Melania Trump; Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee; and at least three members of the White House press corps.

