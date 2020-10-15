Voting for the first time in November? Leave us a video or voice message about how you feel

For thousands across the country, the Nov. 3 general election will be their first time voting — and we want to capture how they feel about this historic moment.

Tell us what you’re thinking about as you cast your vote: Are you excited? Anxious? Have a specific issue that’s on your mind?

Drop a video here:

You can also leave us a voicemail at (202) 738-9776.

At the end of your message, make sure to include your full name, age and city. We’ll be publishing reader voices in a special project as we get closer to election day.

If you’re looking for other election resources, we’ve also got you covered. Voting in L.A. County? Here’s everything you need to know, from our past political coverage to deadlines and a map of your closest voting center. Need a refresher on all 12 state propositions? Here’s a roundup of what’s on our ballot.

