A look at California’s November ballot propositions

If Proposition 20 passes, it would restrict the option of early parole for more crimes and increase penalties for certain theft-related crimes.

California voters have weighed in twice in recent years to reduce the punishment for crimes often considered less serious than violent felonies. In 2014, Proposition 47 was passed to reduce the penalties for some theft and drug crimes. In 2016, Proposition 57 offered a chance at parole to some serving prison sentences for crimes that aren’t on the state’s list of violent crimes.

Both laws have been the subject of intense debate over whether they are the right step toward reducing the prison population and promoting rehabilitation, or a wrong step that has led to more crime by repeat offenders.

This ballot measure would place new limits on the lighter sentences included in Proposition 47 and Proposition 57. It would allow some theft-related crimes to be charged as felonies and it would create two new crimes: serial theft (applicable only to a select list of crimes and to defendants who have prior convictions for certain crimes) and organized retail theft (two or more people involved in some theft crimes within a 180-day period). Both crimes could result in jail time.

Proposition 20 also would change the 2016 parole law championed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown by barring inmates convicted of crimes including human trafficking and solicitation from being considered for early release. It would change some of the rules that must be followed by the state Board of Parole Hearings and community probation programs. And it would expand DNA testing to require samples be taken from some people convicted of theft and domestic violence.

