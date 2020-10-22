Presidential debate scorecard: A round-by-round analysis of Biden vs. Trump

President Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden take the stage for the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday. (Getty Images)

David Lauter David Lauter White House bureau chief

This is a far more sober, controlled debate. Score one for the Debate Commission and its rules that now include muting the candidate’s microphone when it’s the other candidate’s turn. But the opening topic — the coronavirus — is simply not a good one for President Trump.

“This is a worldwide problem, but I’ve been congratulated by other world leaders,” Trump declared, once again making the issue about himself, rather than the public at large. Joe Biden used the time to tout the specifics of his plans. Trump, by contrast, fell into the trap of re-litigating his fights with Dr. Anthony Fauci and repeatedly talked about the problems caused by shutdowns — but the majority of the public puts a priority on public health over opening the economy.

Takeaway: The voters got a much better look at the two candidates’ differences on the virus; that’s probably not helpful to the president.

Seema Mehta Seema Mehta political reporter

The difference between Trump and Biden was clear from the moment they took the stage — Biden wearing a mask, Trump mask-less. A discussion of COVID-19 clearly displayed the stark differences between the two candidates — the president’s belief that the nation must learn to live with the virus until a vaccine is available. Biden countered that the president means the nation needs to learn to die with the disease because of Trump’s failure to deal with this virus. One notable change from the two men’s prior meeting: no real interruptions.

Takeaway: The voters are winners tonight so far because they can actually hear the policy differences between the two men on the ballot.

Gustavo Arellano Gustavo Arellano columnist

“He said we’re learning to live with it? People are learning to die with it” — Biden, with the line of the campaign. Trump tried to be reserved, so it was refreshing to actually hear what he had to say — and what he had to say is the same tired brays of blaming China, promising a vaccine in weeks, and that the H1N1 swine flu could’ve killed 700,000. But it didn’t, while COVID-19 has killed over 220,000.

Takeaway: Trump still cannot explain the failure of his administration.

Right off the bat, Trump got a question about the coronavirus he’s gotten likely hundreds of times and, despite the moderator noting that cases are spiking again, went right to his rosy talking points, claiming that the virus “will soon be gone” and that the country is “rounding the turn.” Referencing his own case, he declared himself “immune.”

Biden began by mentioning the mounting death toll. “Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.” Trump, he said, “has no plan.” Although the conversation was more respectful than during the first debate, Trump’s composure began to fray by the end of the segment as he deviated from the topic at hand to attack Biden with unserious hyperbole -- claiming he’d shut down the country for just one case -- and sniping about his boffo fundraising, claiming he has connections to Wall Street.

Takeaway: The onus is more on the president to have an explanation on this subject and he offered more of the same. The main difference from the first debate, which devolved into nasty attacks from the jump, was a bit more civility, although it would have been hard to have any less.