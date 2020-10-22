Presidential debate scorecard: A round-by-round analysis of Biden vs. Trump

Joe Biden and President Trump are facing off for the second and final time on a debate stage in Nashville. Both men have a lot at stake, even though very few voters remain undecided. We’ve gathered four veteran Los Angeles Times journalists to assess the candidates’ performances, round by round. Follow along with Washington bureau chief David Lauter, political reporter Seema Mehta, California columnist Gustavo Arellano and White House reporter Eli Stokols.
Round 1
This is a far more sober, controlled debate. Score one for the Debate Commission and its rules that now include muting the candidate’s microphone when it’s the other candidate’s turn. But the opening topic — the coronavirus — is simply not a good one for President Trump.
“This is a worldwide problem, but I’ve been congratulated by other world leaders,” Trump declared, once again making the issue about himself, rather than the public at large. Joe Biden used the time to tout the specifics of his plans. Trump, by contrast, fell into the trap of re-litigating his fights with Dr. Anthony Fauci and repeatedly talked about the problems caused by shutdowns — but the majority of the public puts a priority on public health over opening the economy.
Takeaway: The voters got a much better look at the two candidates’ differences on the virus; that’s probably not helpful to the president.
~~
The difference between Trump and Biden was clear from the moment they took the stage — Biden wearing a mask, Trump mask-less. A discussion of COVID-19 clearly displayed the stark differences between the two candidates — the president’s belief that the nation must learn to live with the virus until a vaccine is available. Biden countered that the president means the nation needs to learn to die with the disease because of Trump’s failure to deal with this virus. One notable change from the two men’s prior meeting: no real interruptions.
Takeaway: The voters are winners tonight so far because they can actually hear the policy differences between the two men on the ballot.
~~
“He said we’re learning to live with it? People are learning to die with it” — Biden, with the line of the campaign. Trump tried to be reserved, so it was refreshing to actually hear what he had to say — and what he had to say is the same tired brays of blaming China, promising a vaccine in weeks, and that the H1N1 swine flu could’ve killed 700,000. But it didn’t, while COVID-19 has killed over 220,000.
Takeaway: Trump still cannot explain the failure of his administration.
~~
White House reporter
Right off the bat, Trump got a question about the coronavirus he’s gotten likely hundreds of times and, despite the moderator noting that cases are spiking again, went right to his rosy talking points, claiming that the virus “will soon be gone” and that the country is “rounding the turn.” Referencing his own case, he declared himself “immune.”
Biden began by mentioning the mounting death toll. “Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.” Trump, he said, “has no plan.” Although the conversation was more respectful than during the first debate, Trump’s composure began to fray by the end of the segment as he deviated from the topic at hand to attack Biden with unserious hyperbole -- claiming he’d shut down the country for just one case -- and sniping about his boffo fundraising, claiming he has connections to Wall Street.
Takeaway: The onus is more on the president to have an explanation on this subject and he offered more of the same. The main difference from the first debate, which devolved into nasty attacks from the jump, was a bit more civility, although it would have been hard to have any less.
Round 2
David Lauter: Before the debate, Trump’s aides said he would lean heavily into questions surrounding the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter. He waited until the second round before quickly accusing Biden of having benefited from foreign money. “Let me be straight here, I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life,” Biden responded. And so it went.
“There’s a reason why he’s bring up all this malarkey,” Biden said a few minutes later. “It’s not about his family or my family. It’s about your family.” Let’s assume that Trump succeeded in raising some questions in voters’ minds. If that was going to dramatically affect the election, Trump would have been ahead long ago. He’s not.
Takeaway: So far, Trump’s big gambit of stressing Hunter Biden’s problems hasn’t drawn much blood.
~~
Seema Mehta: A discussion that started off about election security devolved into allegations about Trump’s and Biden’s finances. Trump tried to fend off reports that he paid $750 in taxes but once again refused to commit to when he would release his tax returns. He tried to raise unproven allegations about Biden’s son’s dealings, and to paint Biden as a well-off man with houses around the nation — a depiction that doesn’t fit with what most Americans know about the former vice president.
Takeaway: It’s hard to see how this exchange is helpful to voters concerned about their jobs, their kids’ schools, their health insurance and other kitchen table issues. And it got away from the critical issue of electoral security one day after federal agencies said Iran and Russia are trying to meddle in the election.
~~
Gustavo Arellano: “Americans don’t panic; he panics.” Another Biden homer. Trump actually sounded reasonable when he said that you can’t keep restaurants encased in Plexiglass, and that it will hurt the bottom line of restaurants. That is a real thing (my wife runs a restaurant), and Biden really didn’t have a response to that. But Trump — again — became his own worst enemy by rambling at the end about how he can raise so much more money than anyone else. So far, he hasn’t.
Takeaway: Whatever advice Trump got, he’s starting to forget it.
~~
Eli Stokols:On the subject of foreign interference, Trump sounded more like his usual self: defensive, combative and conspiratorial. This offered the president his big chance to focus attention on unproven corruption allegations about Biden and his son, Hunter’s, business overseas. But his big swing at the Democratic nominee came without a clear explanation of the murky details supporting his allegations.
Biden denied any wrongdoing and noted that he, unlike Trump, has released his tax returns. He also noted that Trump has a secret Chinese bank account and sought, toward the end of the segment, to assert that Trump doesn’t want to talk about pocketbook issues that affect real families. Trump bristled, calling the attempted pivot that of a “typical politician.”
Takeaway: On the substance, it’s hard to see how these allegations will matter much to voters. And Trump’s more agitated tone and tenor — he snapped twice at the moderator as she tried to interject — in this round was a familiar look, but probably not his best.
Our journalists
David Lauter: Lauter is the Washington bureau chief and has covered Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House and four presidential campaigns.
Seema Mehta: Before the 2020 campaign, Mehta reported on three previous presidential races and gubernatorial, Senate and mayoral contests.
Gustavo Arellano: Arellano writes columns about California and the West. He previously worked at OC Weekly as a reporter and editor and wrote the ¡Ask a Mexican! column.
Eli Stokols: White House reporter Stokols is a veteran of the Wall Street Journal and Politico, where he covered the 2016 presidential campaign.