Politics

Trump campaign says website briefly ‘defaced’

President Trump speaks during a signing ceremony on Sept. 4, 2020.
President Trump’s campaign says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of what it called an “attack.”
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 27, 2020
6:07 PM
President Trump’s campaign says its website was “defaced” on Tuesday evening.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh says the campaign is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of what it called an “attack.”

“There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site,” Murtaugh said.

A screenshot of the site shows that it briefly displayed a warning claiming that it had been “seized” because “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump.”

It later displayed an error message that read, in part, “This site is currently offline.”

The website has since been restored.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

