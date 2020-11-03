Nail-biter state races leave Senate control too close to call

The battle for control of the Senate could go into overtime, as Republicans defended their majority in close races that reached from Maine to Georgia to Arizona.

Democrats headed into election day favored to win a slight majority in the Senate, but early returns were mixed.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado was beaten by Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper, whose candidacy was boosted by President Trump’s unpopularity in the state. But Gardner had been Democrats’ easiest target, and their gain of that seat was offset by their loss of a seat in Alabama held by Sen. Doug Jones. Jones’ defeat by Republican Tommy Tuberville, former football coach at Auburn University, had been widely expected. In 2017, Jones won a fluke victory in the deep-red pro-Trump state against a Republican rival hit by a sex scandal.

Some other Democratic challengers fell short in contests against durable senior Republican incumbents.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina fended off Democrat Jaime Harrison, who mounted a surprisingly stiff challenge in the strongly Republican state. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky easily beat Democrat Amy McGrath, a veteran whose campaign drew national attention and money from Democrats who wanted to end his reign as Senate majority leader. And McConnell’s lieutenant, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, beat Democrat MJ Hagar, again dashing Democrats’ hopes that the Lone Star State had turned blue.

Republicans now hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to achieve a majority — or three if Joe Biden won the presidency and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, then became the president and the tie-breaker in a Senate split 50-50.

The Senate contest this year has been fought on a political map that has favored Democrats: There are 12 competitive races in states with Republican-held seats while only two Senate Democrats are considered vulnerable, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Democrats are looking to regain the Senate majority for the first time since 2014. They had swamped their GOP rivals in fundraising. The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics found that Democratic Senate candidates raised $726 million through the end of September to Republicans’ $423 million.

That made for a tough slog for Republican senators who were seen as vulnerable from the outset, like North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, as well as others who started strong but were dragged down by President Trump’s sagging fortunes, like Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

“I’ve got a little bit of a scratchy voice today but it’s all good, election day is here,” Ernst said in a Tuesday radio interview with conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt. Tillis, also speaking to Hewitt, described the home stretch: “I’ve eaten about 30 pounds of barbeque over the last seven days and talked to a lot of people.”

The fate of candidates of both parties was closely tied to the outcome of the presidential race because ticket-splitting voters are increasingly rare. In 2016, for the first time ever, there was no state that voted for a Senate candidate of one party and the presidential nominee of the other party.

The question of which party controls the Senate may not be settled for some time because of the large number of mail-in ballots to be counted — an unprecedented share reflecting many voters’ desire to avoid polling places amid a pandemic. And some states’ results could be delayed because their election laws require candidates to win by a majority vote, and the presence of third-party candidates makes it harder for anyone to get 50% outright.

In Maine, if neither GOP Sen. Susan Collins nor Democrat challenger Sara Gideon win a majority, the race will be settled through the state’s relatively new system of rank-choice voting, which could take a week or more to complete. Voters cast ballots in which they also list their second choice, and those preferences are tabulated if no one reaches 50% in the first round. That is a risk for Collins because a dark-horse candidate, a progressive running as an independent, has urged her supporters to list Gideon second.

In Georgia, where both Senate seats are on the ballot, an inconclusive election day result would send the top two vote-getters in either race into a Jan. 5 runoff. That is what will happen in the contest to oust Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, appointed to the seat in January to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired in ill health. A multicandidate field formed to run against her in an all-party special election, and she and Democrat Raphael Warnock emerged on top, to face each other in the runoff.

With Democrats likely to keep their sizeable majority in the House, the outcome for Senate control will determine whether the next president will be dealing with a divided Congress or one with Democrats controlling both chambers. A Democratic Congress of course would be a boon for Biden if he wins, but a big headache for Trump if he gains a second term.

Democrats’ ability to win a majority depends heavily on results to be determined in Maine, North Carolina and Arizona.

In Maine, Collins was at risk in a Democrat-leaning state against Gideon, speaker of the state house. Democrats have been portraying Collins as a Trump enabler, particularly because of her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, challenging her reputation as an independent voice who has delivered for her constituents.

In North Carolina, Tillis’ fate hinged heavily on how Trump did in a state he won in 2016. In incomplete returns, he was running slightly ahead of Democrat Cal Cunningham, a businessman and veteran who was recently set back by news that he’d had an inappropriate extramarital relationship.

In Arizona, Republican Sen. Martha McSally was battling Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who is one of Democrats’ strongest fundraisers.

In Montana, Republican Sen. Steve Daines is facing a strong challenge from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who still remains a longshot in a state where Trump has remained popular.

Republicans have one other Democratic target in sight: first-term Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, challenged by Republican John James, who would become the second Black Republican in the Senate if he won.