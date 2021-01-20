The significance of ‘Amazing Grace’ at Biden Inauguration 2021
Following Joe Biden’s inaugural speech as president, country star Garth Brooks took to the stage for a rendition of the old hymn “Amazing Grace.”
“Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me.”
Sporting a cowboy hat, Brooks sang the first two verses of the hymn and then invited the crowd — and viewers at home — to join with him for the repeat of the first verse.
“I once was lost, but now I am found. Was blind, but now I see.”
Inauguration Day live updates: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president; Kamala Harris as first female vice president
Inauguration Day live updates: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president; Kamala Harris as first female vice president
Joe Biden is inaugurated hours after his predecessor leaves the White House, clearing the way for a beleaguered nation to turn the page on one of the most divisive chapters in its political history.
The words were written in 1772 by John Newton, a former slaveowner who took up the abolitionist movement after converting to Christianity.
Following the song’s conclusion, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) reminded the audience of President Obama’s stirring rendition of the historic tune at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. — the site of a shooting that left several dead in 2015. Obama famously led the hymn for a crowd of about 6,000 following his eulogy for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was one of nine killed.
Get our Essential Politics newsletter
The latest news, analysis and insights from our politics teams from Sacramento to D.C.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.