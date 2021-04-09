Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Biden’s border czar is stepping down

Roberta Jacobson speaks at a press briefing at the White House.
National Security Council Coordinator for U.S. Southern Border Roberta Jacobson speaks at a press briefing at the White House in March. She is stepping down after 100 days on the job, the White House announced Friday.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tracy WilkinsonStaff Writer 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Roberta Jacobson, President Biden’s special envoy for border issues who has been grappling with large increases of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S., is stepping down after 100 days on the job, the White House announced Friday.

Jacobson, a highly regarded former U.S. ambassador to Mexico and career diplomat, said in an interview that she had always intended to serve for 100 days and feels she can leave as the Biden administration has built up teams to work on the immigration issue, including root causes in the home countries of many migrants.

Vice President Kamala Harris was recently appointed by Biden to oversee diplomacy with those countries — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras — and the U.S. Agency for International Development is setting up an as-yet-unannounced special task force for Central America, according to people familiar with the matter.

“It had never been my intention to return to government,” Jacobson told The Times. She had retired on May 5, 2018, in part because of disagreement with then-President Trump. “But sometimes you get the call that you can’t refuse.”

Advertisement

She agreed to become Biden’s border czar shortly after he was inaugurated. “It was always going to be 100 days,” she said.

Politics

Biden looks beyond border, dispatching officials to Mexico and Guatemala

MISSION, TEXAS - Donia Lopez, age 27, center, and her baby Froilen Lopez de la Cruz, 11 months,right, came from Guatemala. Hondurans Digna Canan Lopez, right, and her son Eric Canan Lopez, age 5, crossed into the U.S. to seek asylum and plan to go to Ojai, California where Digna’s sister lives. They were released from Border Patrol custody without an immigration hearing appointment. They board buses for the next stop in their journey after a temporarily stay at a shelter in Mission, Texas. A surge in asylum seekers crossing the border in the Rio Grande Valley has put a strain on the immigration system.Monday, March 22, 2021 in Mission, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Biden looks beyond border, dispatching officials to Mexico and Guatemala

Facing criticism over a growing presence of migrant children at the U.S. southern border, President Biden dispatches high-level team to Mexico to work on a solution.

More Coverage

San Diego Convention Center to shelter children seeking asylum

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Tracy Wilkinson

Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs from the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement