Justice Department expected to sue Texas to block abortion law

The Justice Department is planning on suing Texas as soon as Thursday to challenge a controversial abortion law that that bans the procedure after about six weeks, well before most people know they are pregnant, a person familiar with the matter said.

The potential action comes as the Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democrats to block the Texas statute, especially after the Supreme Court last week allowed it to take effect.

The law is controversial in part because it essentially taps private citizens to enforce it, allowing them to sue medical professionals or others who assist in an abortion. Plaintiffs can recover $10,000 or more in damages and have their legal fees reimbursed by the defendants. The law is structured in a way that also makes it difficult to challenge in court, frustrating abortion advocates and providers.

On Monday, Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland said in a statement that the Justice Department was “urgently” exploring options to challenge the law “to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”

President Biden last week called the new law “almost un-American” and asked his Justice Department to examine whether it had any power to have it invalidated.

“I have been and continue to be a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade, number one,” Biden said. “And the most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system.”

Abortion rights advocates said the Texas law violates the Roe vs. Wade decision, which overturned a Texas abortion ban in 1973 and said women had the right to end a pregnancy.

Abortion opponents have hailed the law a turning point for the movement in America. The potential for Justice Department legal action was first reported Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.

It is not clear how the Justice Department will approach the lawsuit, and legal scholars are divided on its potential for success.