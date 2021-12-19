Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.” She also used the occasion to urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.

Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus, but she said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 last week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol last week along with other senators as Democrats try to pass President Biden’s $2-trillion “Build Back Better” social and environment bill.

In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”