White House to distribute 400 million N95 masks for free, starting next week

The Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality masks available to Americans for free starting next week in the hopes of offering better protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The White House announced Wednesday that the N95 masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. The administration will begin shipping masks at the end of this week, the White House said.

This will be the largest allocation of free masks by the federal government since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

