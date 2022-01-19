Advertisement
Share
Politics

White House to distribute 400 million N95 masks for free, starting next week

Nurse Lindsay Bowker wears an N95 mask in the emergency department at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, WA on March 14, 2020.
Nurse Lindsay Bowker wears an N95 mask in the emergency department at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, WA in March 2020. The Biden administration plans to distribute millions of these high-quality N95 masks to the American public beginning next week.
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)
By Anumita KaurStaff Writer 
Share
Washington — 

The Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality masks available to Americans for free starting next week in the hopes of offering better protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The White House announced Wednesday that the N95 masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. The administration will begin shipping masks at the end of this week, the White House said.

This will be the largest allocation of free masks by the federal government since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Anumita Kaur

Anumita Kaur is a journalist for the Los Angeles Times, based out of the Washington, D.C., bureau. Kaur was born and raised in California. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara, where she studied sociology and history. Prior to joining The Times in November 2021, she was a reporter for Pacific Daily News on Guam, where her work spanned just about everything, but brought particular focus onto the island’s U.S. military presence. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement